Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AeroVironment by 72.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.20 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

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