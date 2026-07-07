Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 149,651 LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 19,952.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LifeStance Health Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, Director Darren M. Black sold 5,899,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $47,315,281.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,310,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,947,122.30. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 894,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $9,059,633.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 539,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,799.19. The trade was a 62.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762,394 shares of company stock worth $64,107,859. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 287,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $403.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

Further Reading

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