Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,601 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Block were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,281 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Block by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,124 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Block by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,223,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 82,446 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,561,200. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,032,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,153,961.90. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 291,773 shares of company stock valued at $22,057,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Block to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYZ

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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