Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,375 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $285.09 and its 200-day moving average is $279.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here