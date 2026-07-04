Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $13.72 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,434 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 40,217 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,650,532 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,429,426,000 after acquiring an additional 159,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,971 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $982,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,087,380 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $923,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $856,468,000 after purchasing an additional 528,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,572 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $683,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. TD Cowen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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