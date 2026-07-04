Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after buying an additional 453,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $781,239,000 after buying an additional 327,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $156,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $774.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.25 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $854.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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