Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $21.75 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,008 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $293.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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