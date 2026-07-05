Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50-day moving average price is $876.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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