Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.23 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Post at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 332.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

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Post Stock Down 0.1%

Post stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $117.28.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $649,839.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,990.35. This trade represents a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Post from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.40.

Read Our Latest Report on POST

Trending Headlines about Post

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post Holdings beat analyst EPS estimates in its latest quarter, reporting $1.94 per share versus $1.73 expected, and revenue rose 4.7% year over year, showing continued underlying growth.

Post Holdings beat analyst EPS estimates in its latest quarter, reporting $1.94 per share versus $1.73 expected, and revenue rose 4.7% year over year, showing continued underlying growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s revenue of $2.04 billion missed Wall Street’s $2.08 billion estimate, which may be offsetting the earnings beat in investor sentiment.

The company’s revenue of $2.04 billion missed Wall Street’s $2.08 billion estimate, which may be offsetting the earnings beat in investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently expect Post Holdings to earn 7.57 EPS for the full fiscal year, suggesting the market is still focused on execution against full-year guidance rather than a new near-term headline.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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