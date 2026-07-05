Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,336 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 49,998 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $631,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,760 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $709,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,052,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.36.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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