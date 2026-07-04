Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,105 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,066,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,862,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 467.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,791 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,752,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.83 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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