Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,530 shares of the company's stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,705 shares of the company's stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 143.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,847 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,783 shares of the company's stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 107.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the company's stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,751 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE BROS opened at $53.45 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $77.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros's revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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