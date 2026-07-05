Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,062 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,105 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GM

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About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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