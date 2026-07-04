Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,842 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,004 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MasTec worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $147,357,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $81,514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MasTec by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MasTec Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $374.40 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $441.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.98 and a 200-day moving average of $316.04.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Guggenheim raised shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $461.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report).

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