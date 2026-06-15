Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CME Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $305.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,507 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.53 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day moving average is $288.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.21. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.56 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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