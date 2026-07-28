Go Pro
→ BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030 (From Decentralized Masters) (Ad)tc pixel

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF Stock Position Reduced by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saba Capital Management cut its Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund position by 23.6% in the first quarter, selling 233,027 shares and retaining 755,897 shares worth approximately $15.6 million.
  • Saba still owned 8.01% of IIF, while institutional investors collectively held 36.96% of the fund. Several other institutions increased or initiated positions.
  • IIF shares opened at $22.47, near their 50-day moving average of $22.23 and below their 200-day average of $22.60; the fund’s past-year trading range was $19.83 to $27.99.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 233,027 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 8.01% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 203.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 172.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund NYSE: IIF is a closed-end investment company sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Incepted in December 1994, the fund provides U.S. investors with a dedicated vehicle for exposure to the securities of Indian companies. As a closed-end fund, it issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the NYSE, offering liquidity and the potential for share price discovery in addition to underlying net asset value.

The fund’s primary objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of Indian issuers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Right Now?

Before you consider Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund wasn't on the list.

While Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines