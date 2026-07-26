Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,135 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc $PRG

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG - Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,524 shares of the fintech holding company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PROG worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PROG by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in PROG by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company's stock.

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PROG Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PRG opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.78. PROG Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. PROG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $742.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PROG's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. PROG has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. PROG's payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PROG from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRG

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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