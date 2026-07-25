Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,110 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 48,855 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. NIKE's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. NIKE's payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. China Renaissance cut their price objective on NIKE from $50.30 to $47.30 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.86.

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NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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