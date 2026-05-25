Morningstar Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,457 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 58,646 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amcor worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Amcor by 81.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Amcor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Amcor launches global call for startups for Amcor Lift-Off -- Rigids challenge

Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions.

Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, signaling modestly weaker earnings expectations ahead. Amcor Seeks Startups for Lift-Off Rigids Challenge

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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