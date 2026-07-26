Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,832 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Robert Half as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 24.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,454 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $262,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,245 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,902,279 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,306,000 after buying an additional 1,561,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,873,440 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $200,055,000 after acquiring an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,198 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $108,129,000 after acquiring an additional 131,035 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts: Sign Up

Robert Half News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robert Half this week:

Robert Half Trading Down 6.4%

NYSE RHI opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Robert Half's payout ratio is presently 181.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. William Blair raised shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robert Half from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Robert Half from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robert Half, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robert Half wasn't on the list.

While Robert Half currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here