Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 46,505 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 46,505 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,624,000 after buying an additional 958,542 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $196.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.76.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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