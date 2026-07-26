Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 68,922 Shares of The Campbell's Company $CPB

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,361 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,922 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Campbell's were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell's in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell's by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Campbell's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell's alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Campbell's from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell's from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell's Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell's Company has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $34.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Campbell's's payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Campbell's Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Campbell's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Campbell's wasn't on the list.

While Campbell's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here