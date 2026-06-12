Mosley Wealth Management Acquires New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,830,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Dbs Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.5%

GS stock opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $609.59 and a 1-year high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $908.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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