Mosley Wealth Management Makes New $949,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $74.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is 88.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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