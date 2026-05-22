Motco Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Motco reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 22,532 shares during the period. Motco's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,273,517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $897,869,000 after acquiring an additional 249,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,143,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $705,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,181 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $324,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $275,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,007,335 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $171,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Argus raised Valero Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $240.91 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $263.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

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Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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