Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,459 AppLovin Corporation $APP

Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in AppLovin by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,726,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in AppLovin by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,683,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Jean Financial LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 22,544 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.98, for a total value of $11,158,829.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,327,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,157,026.32. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 8,112 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.67, for a total value of $3,923,531.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 18,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,095,414.35. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 226,014 shares of company stock worth $113,073,400 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold additional AppLovin shares on June 10, 11, and 12, including several transactions worth millions of dollars, which may pressure investor confidence in the near term. SEC filing

CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold additional AppLovin shares on June 10, 11, and 12, including several transactions worth millions of dollars, which may pressure investor confidence in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from analysts and financial media remained constructive overall, with one piece arguing AppLovin’s selloff looks detached from fundamentals and highlighting strong Q1 revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow growth. Article

Recent commentary from analysts and financial media remained constructive overall, with one piece arguing AppLovin’s selloff looks detached from fundamentals and highlighting strong Q1 revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow growth. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, coverage noted that brokers still generally view AppLovin as an attractive stock, though these recommendations are often considered lagging indicators and may not move the shares much on their own. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $669.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $496.77 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.57. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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