Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 55,254 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,656 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 55,254 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $85,364,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

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About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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