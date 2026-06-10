Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,811 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,234 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $1,392,000. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $38,767,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:GS opened at $1,031.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $609.31 and a 1-year high of $1,098.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $945.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $905.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here