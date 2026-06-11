Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,894 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 471.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.25 and a 12 month high of $587.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan acquired 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $6,233,049. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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