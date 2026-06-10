Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,638 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. New Street Research set a $140.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NET stock opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of -943.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4,156.04 and a beta of 1.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $276.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.74 and a 200 day moving average of $201.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $11,001,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,148,001.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 527,784 shares of company stock valued at $111,803,817 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here