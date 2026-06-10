Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day moving average is $200.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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