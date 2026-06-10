Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 546.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,285 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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