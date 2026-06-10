Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,167 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,860 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 268.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered NIKE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.19.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE NKE opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.NIKE's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

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