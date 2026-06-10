Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 49,166 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $66,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance decreased their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.68 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $396.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing.

JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth.

Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout.

News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout. Positive Sentiment: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets.

Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving.

Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Some traders reported pressure on TSLA as investors rotated out of high-valuation tech names and questioned whether enthusiasm around SpaceX and Musk’s side projects could distract from Tesla’s core execution.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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