Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of DLR opened at $180.97 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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