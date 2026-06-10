Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,022 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 116,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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