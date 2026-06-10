Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 186,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $28,399,000. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $431,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $10,167,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chevron by 40.3% in the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,381,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $141.91 and a 12 month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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