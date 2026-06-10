Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 130,852 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for about 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Alphatec worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Alphatec by 608.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 900,491 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 773,367 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Alphatec by 59.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,794,324 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 665,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,672,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 983.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,937 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 540,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 260,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,204,580.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 815,704 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,159.20. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alphatec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Stock Up 4.4%

ATEC stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,183.84% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.The company had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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