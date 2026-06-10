Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,473 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,685 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,133 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,012 shares of the company's stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $3,453,919.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,050,356 shares in the company, valued at $294,493,370.12. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Ellis Thornthwaite purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $207,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares valued at $9,092,267. Company insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GSHD opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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