Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,817 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,817 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Howard Hughes worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

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Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 8.04%.Howard Hughes's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HHH

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Carman sold 1,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,418,563.20. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph Valane purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.45 per share, with a total value of $81,207.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,520.05. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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