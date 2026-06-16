Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Holdings Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 19,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $410.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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