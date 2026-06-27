Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,194 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $402.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.16 and a 200-day moving average of $418.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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