Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $421.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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