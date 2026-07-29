Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,491 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.96% of Motorola Solutions worth $694,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $226,642,000 after acquiring an additional 67,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $270,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,751 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $410.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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