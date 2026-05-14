Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Position Lifted by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. The trade was a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $398.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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