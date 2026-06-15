Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Sells 27,722 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,327 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 27,722 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 7.6% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,431,326,000 after buying an additional 23,950,557 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 426.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 81,892 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 1,379,760 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 878,760 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is 15.96%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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