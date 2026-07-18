MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,546 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $996,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,479,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,519,000 after acquiring an additional 459,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 769,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in MP Materials by 76.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 1,264,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MP Materials by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,834,914 shares of the company's stock worth $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,505,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $800,756,938.95. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,176,275. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,164,346 shares of company stock valued at $76,757,068. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 1.86.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MP

MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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