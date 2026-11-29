Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,177 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.30% of MP Materials worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 73.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in MP Materials by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Markowski Investments purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 1,365,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,939,602.90. This represents a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett acquired 2,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $91,577.22. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 120,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,204,813.20. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,677. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Freedom Broker upgraded shares of MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $147.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials is a U.S. rare earth materials company that mines and processes rare earth elements and is expanding into permanent magnet manufacturing. Its products include rare earth concentrate and separated materials such as neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), which are used in high-performance magnets for applications including electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and other industrial equipment. The company's principal mining and processing site is Mountain Pass in California. MP Materials was formed in 2017 to acquire and restart the Mountain Pass operation, a long-established rare earth mine.

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