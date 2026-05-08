MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Chevron Corporation $CVX

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,780 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in Chevron by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.09. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $363.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 621,439 shares of company stock worth $118,307,800. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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