MQS Management LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,247 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,325,436.84. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,558. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report).

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